RIFT revels in Autumn Harvest celebrations during its Steam Tennaversary

You know what MMO threw a pretty good Halloween time? RIFT. Its Autumn Harvest was one of the better annual festivals for the MMO with some special quests, minion adventures, costumes, and pumpkin-headed foes.

For fans of the celebration, the good news is that it’s back: “From October 18th, 2023, through November 8th, 2023, embark on weekly and daily quests to accumulate event currency, which you can then use to acquire a plethora of chilling mounts, petrifying pets, haunting costumes, and much more!”

And the even better news, as we reported earlier this week, is that Gamigo is handing out 10 days of Patron (subscription) status for the game’s 10-year Steam anniversary. You can grab that from now through November 17th and enjoy your free daily presents and more.

On a side note, a special shout-out to fan site CADRIFT for keeping up with the game’s timeline and current events. It’s a good place to go if you’re considering getting back into RIFT.