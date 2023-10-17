Gamigo grants RIFT players 10 days of free sub time to celebrate the MMO’s 10th birthday on Steam

Earlier this year, the MMO community was growing increasingly concerned about the future of the beloved but beleaguered MMORPG RIFT, which has seen repeated layoffs and languished in Gamigo’s stable ever since the implosion of Trion Worlds. But Gamigo didn’t forget the game’s 10th anniversary – its 10th anniversary on Steam, that is. Indeed, the company has put together an event and freebies to celebrate, and it includes 10 days of patron (sub) time for all players.

“We’re on the verge of marking RIFT’s remarkable 10-year journey on Steam, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” Gamigo says. “Our RIFT community holds a special place in our hearts, and we want to make this celebration unforgettable for you.” Readers might recall that this is the second time in 2023 that the studio has granted free sub time; the last time celebrated Steam’s own 20th birthday.

“Starting today and running until October 24, 2023, brace yourself for an array of giveaways and an exciting challenge, all with fantastic rewards up for grabs. A gift of 10 is the keyword! In RIFT, Patron can go a long way, offering exclusive perks and bonuses that enhance your experience to even higher levels, from bonus experience points to daily rewards and more! That is why, we are giving away 10-Days of Patron to make your Decade Celebration even sweeter! The Patron time can be redeemed by logging in to RIFT until November 17. 2023.”

“We were thrilled to be involved in the Steam 20th anniversary recently and we’re looking forward to another 10 years of Telaran adventure,” says Gamigo’s head of marketing Kayly Ginsberg.

This isn’t the Autumn Harvest event, mind you; the press release sets the kickoff date for October 18th.