Gamigo’s RIFT celebrates Steam’s 20th birthday with free subs, mounts, and boosts

If you’ve been on Steam since the early days, you’re celebrating a 20th anniversary alongside Valve this week, and some games are jumping in on the fun… including Gamigo’s RIFT. For some reason. Not that we’re mad about it, given how otherwise dormant the game is… just baffled.

“A big thank you is in order to our RIFT players from both Steam and Glyph platforms, your enduring support and dedication to RIFT over the years hasn’t gone unnoticed and we have prepared a few gifts for you to celebrate in style!” Gamigo says. “The celebrations won’t stop there either – October is just around the corner and soon we’ll be celebrating 10 wonderful years of RIFT on Steam!” But you wanna hear about those gifts, don’t you.

“From September 12, 2023, to September 26, 2023, every player who logs in will be granted 7 days of Patron for free, our optional subscription that offers numerous in-game perks, and an Arclight Rider, ready to take you anywhere on your Telaran adventures. Additionally, all players will benefit from an XP boost, adding a little extra to your RIFT endeavors.”

There are discounts in the cash shop, too, plus on-sale credit bundles through Steam. Any excuse for a party, we guess? We won’t be looking a gift horse arclight rider in the mouth.