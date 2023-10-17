Tower of Fantasy previews its next character arriving October 24 and begins celebrating ‘Halloweeks’

Do you like tragic heroines? Do you like Halloween? Then you’ll probably enjoy what Hotta Studios’ Tower of Fantasy has been cooking up for you over the next few weeks, as the shared world RPG is offering a look at its next Simulacrum addition and is beginning its “Halloweeks” seasonal celebrations.

We’ll start with the new character, Ling Han, who brings some icy swordplay with her Alabaster Tiger weapon, along with a heavy backstory and an outfit that’s wildly inappropriate for the frigid climate of Marshville. You can revel in her sad story and bombastic combat in the trailer below ahead of her launch on Tuesday, October 24th.

In the meantime, TOF is beginning its Halloween celebrations over the next few weeks, starting off with this week’s Sweet Night of Horror event that tasks players with battling enemies for candy that can be traded in for seasonal rewards. Later weeks will also introduce the Wandering Jack-O-Lantern event that spawns gift boxes every two hours in Mirroria, as well as the Maze of Dread event that pits eight players against one another in asymmetrical competition, with one player acting as a ghost and the other players trying to find the ghost inside of a maze.



#TowerofFantasy ⚔ A Sweet Night of Horror Don't get tricked, it's almost time for your treat!🎃 Get your trick-or-treat pumpkin and find the enemies hogging all the candy! Candies can be exchanged for a Visible Little Specter accessory, red nuclei, special vouchers & more! pic.twitter.com/JGNhdpfORy — Tower of Fantasy (@ToF_EN_Official) October 15, 2023