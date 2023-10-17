Palia lands on the Epic Games Store next week alongside new European servers

Palia is expanding its playerbase, or hoping to at least: Singularity 6 announced this morning that it’s rolling out to the Epic Games Store next week on October 24th.

“Palia is available to Wishlist on the Epic Games Store now, and is available on PC in for players in North American and Western European regions, with more regions coming soon,” the studio says. The Nintendo Switch launch is still on deck for “later this year” too.

While the game is still technically in beta, it’s continued updates since its initial release; the version that will launch on EGS is the same as everywhere else, mean it’s got everything up to and including the latest patch: romanceable Hodari, the Temple of the Flames environment, a platforming obstacle race, and more outfits, in addition to Halloween content. But it’s also got something new, and that’s new servers in Western Europe “for better player latency.”

“The servers turn on across the pond on Tuesday with more regions and language support planned for future updates,” the studio says.

Source: Press release