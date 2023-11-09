Greg Street’s Fantastic Pixel Castle hints at the possibilities of its ‘Ghost’ MMO in hour-long Q&A

Will Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street’s new Fantastic Pixel Castle be able to bring the goods when it comes to developing an MMORPG? Ever since the studio and its first project, code-named Ghost, arrived on the scene last week, there have been all the questions about the viability, scope, and potential of this NetEase-funded title.

To answer some — but by no means all — of these emerging questions, Fantastic Pixel Castle’s crew found a room with every candle and chandelier in existence and chatted with the community in an hour-long video. While little of actual substance about the game was said, the studio focused more on its overall philosophy toward game development and player engagement.

Greg Street said that Ghost is being designed as a fantasy “social MMO,” although what that entails was not specified. Ghost will utilize the Unreal Engine and take place in a “shattered world” with different types of servers, including red shards (standard MMO) and blue shards (private open sandboxes). However, the project is in early development and nothing about it is finalized.

The team talked a lot about other MMORPG game and how it’s not going to be developing this project in ignorance of the wider genre. The hope is to create an MMO that players can enjoy off and on for decades to come while also engaging in other titles that they like.

One of the big takeaways from the stream is that Fantastic Pixel claims that it wants to be more open and communicative with the fanbase across the entire dev team rather than just one or two figureheads.

P.S. One question was not answered, however. And that is: Will we ever get that pony we were promised that one time?