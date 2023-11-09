New World’s Eternal Frost heads to the PTR today with the new Glacial Tarn expedition

New World’s Eternal Frost is on the way to the public test realm today – that’s the MMO’s fourth season, intended to launch about a month from now on December 12th, with the new storyline, new expedition, and tweaks for multiple systems. According to the patch notes for the PTR, the devs are seeking feedback on everything from the dungeon and artifacts to the quests, weapon balance, events, inventory, and rewards.

Players are surprisingly grumbly over the patch notes already, with Redditors pointing to imbalances, crafting, gem conversion, and PvP – specifically arenas. As MMO blogger Heartless Gamer noted, the nerfs to arena rewards are both huge and something few players were angling for.

If the expedition is your jam, you’ll want to check out the latest Forged in Aeternum video, in which the Amazon designers sit down to talk all things Glacial Tarn.