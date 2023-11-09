Tarisland previews the Battle of Ancash raid and reintroduces the Warrior class ahead of November 15 closed beta

We’re just under a week away from the next closed beta test of Tarisland, and that means that Tencent is spooling up the hype engine as it offers potential testers and followers a look at an upcoming raid and one of its signature classes.

We’ll start with the new content preview, which is the Battle of Ancash, a 10-player fight against Aslow the Shadow Witch. This encounter begins with several waves of foes charging players, followed by the boss’ arrival to the field where he wields soul manipulation, enfeebling dark magic, and manipulation of the earth to attack his foes. The raid is set to open up “a few days after the test starts” according to the preview post.

Speaking of previews, the MMORPG is showcasing its classic Warrior class in a new video, which grants an overall look at the class’ two trees – Rage for dual-wielding DPS and War Shield for classic sword-and-board tanking – and a look at some of its skills and its recently created inscribed stone effects. That video, with all of its wince-inducing dialogue and spelling errors, awaits below.

