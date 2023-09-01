Tarisland previews invasion strike content and scribed stone skill mechanics

You know, for a game everyone expected to be a temport WoW clone, Tarisland sure is getting a whole lot of effort and re-localization for the west from Tencent, or at least how it’s appeared in recent weeks. The company’s latest dev blog dives into “new content in process” (progress?), specifically, invasion strikes and the inscribed stone skill. Names for neither of these have been nailed down, note.

Invasion strikes sound like randomized upheavals for whole zones as enemies besiege them, thereby drawing players to the same locale. “The new gameplay Invasion Strike (Temporary Name) is designed as a short-duration open-world content,” Tencent says. “Every fews days, a specific map zone will enters a special invasion state, where the environment and monsters will also change accordingly. Players can meet specific challenges in the invaded area, including unique quests or map events. Various rewards can be obtained after completing these challenges.”

Inscribed stone skills, on the other hand, are characterized as a new combat system; as players fight, their stone charges up, and when it’s full, it can be activated to cast a buff based on the class of the user.

“Inscribed Stone Skill is currently positioned as low-frequency, individual burst abilities. When formulating combat strategies, players must consider not only their skills and talents, but also how to adeptly utilize Inscribed Stone Skill to ensure they align with the rhythm of combat and the needs of the team. This increased the strategic depth of the game, requiring players to engage in thoughtful planning and decision-making within the gameplay.”