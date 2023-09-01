Inkbound is an early access multiplayer turn-based roguelike with a major update out now

We appreciate that the headline for this game is a bit of a hodgepodge, but then that’s following the lead of Inkbound’s own description: It’s a multiplayer turn-based tactical action roguelike in early access that’s set in a magical world where the written word comes to life. So really that headline could have been even longer.

Inkbound comes from Shiny Shoe, the studio behind the rougelike deckbuilder Monster Train, which sees the studio try to leverage its brand of gameplay into an online world. In Inkbound up to four players can strategize and synergize their abilities, with the game’s pace allowing for quick decisions or more measure tactical thinking as the situation demands, all while exploring book-based portals to different worlds.

The game has made one of its largest updates yet this past week in the form of The Starship of Terrors patch, which brings a new Star Captain aspect, a new derelict spaceship realm, new trinkets, and daily challenges, along with a long string of quality-of-life changes and bug fixes. The update is further being celebrated with sales on the game itself and cash shop items.



