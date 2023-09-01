Star Wars: The Old Republic releases patch 7.3.1 on September 6

If you absolutely cannot wait for the next patch for Star Wars: The Old Republic… well, we don’t know what to tell you. There’s going to be a little more waiting. But not much more waiting, because the patch arrives on September 6th. That means new companion objectives, the release of Galactic Season 5, and mapping improvements. What could be better? Aside from a new skateboarding minigame. Come on, who wouldn’t play Tulak Hord’s Pro Skater?

The full patch notes will not be available until patch day, so if you were hoping for hard details now, you are also going to have to wait a little bit longer. It’s worth noting that this is the game’s first big update following the move to Broadsword earlier this year, although it was planned prior to the move. We’ll have to wait and see how updates after the planned ones roll out for the game, as well.