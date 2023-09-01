LOTRO and DDO are giving away premium daily presents for a month to VIPs

Subscribers of both Standing Stone Games MMORPGs are going to want to make an effort to log in daily to Lord of the Rings Online and Dungeons and Dragons Online over the next month. That’s because the studio announced that it will be activating free daily “gold” present rolls for the month between September 8th and October 10th.

This comes on the heels of SSG Executive Producer Rob Ciccolini saying on Twitter that the studio had been lax on doing special promotions for VIP players and that it would be doing “ something cool ” in September to compensate.

This means that if you subscribe to either title or are a lifetime VIP, you’ll want to log in every day to get that gold Hobbit present or gold dice roll. Seeing as how these rolls contain the best giveaways, that’s an entire month’s chance of scoring some extra great goodies.

Here are the list of the gold Hobbit presents in LOTRO and the gold dice roll presents in DDO.