Final Fantasy XIV’s next Letter from the Producer LIVE happens late this month

Final Fantasy XIV fans who are knee-deep in the anniversary festivities might have momentarily stopped thinking about the upcoming patch 6.5. But that patch is still incoming, and the next preview of the patch will be landing on September 23rd when Naoki Yoshida hosts the next Letter from the Producer LIVE from Tokyo Game Show. September 23rd if you’re on the west coast, anyhow; it’s broadcasting at 2:00 a.m. EDT on September 24th, because as you can imagine the time is more dictated by what makes sense in Tokyo. Don’t worry, there will be recaps if you miss anything.

There’s also a new anniversary story for players to feast on, and while it will not fill the next several weeks, it will at least give players some long-awaited context to the actions and mindset of General Ran’jit from Shadowbringers. If you want to know more about the trainer of multiple incarnations of Minfilia who watched so many of them pass away… well, here’s a look at the man’s life and times, or at least as much as Thancred was able to glean about him. Spoiler: He wasn’t a great dude, but you already knew that.