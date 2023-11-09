PSA: Embers Adrift is adding temporary subscription perks to all current owners of the game

Do you own a copy of Embers Adrift but still aren’t sure about whether the subscription benefits added over this past summer are for you? Then you’re in luck because Stormhaven Studios’ latest promotion is granting every owner of the game subscription benefits for a limited time.

Between now and November 19th, players can simply fire up the game and bask in the benefits of subscription like additional character slots, full stash and bank storage access, full emote access, and subscriber-specific items like a deployable crafting station and a buff-granting ring. The offer is being handed out as a thank-you to players for marking the sandbox MMORPG’s first anniversary.

In other Embers news, the game’s most recent patch is noted as a hotfix, with fixes for a wide assortment of gameplay issues and a few tweaks to some of the recently added alchemy features.



