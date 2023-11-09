Wayfinder will ‘fast-track’ its plans to address experience progression complaints

Airship Syndicate is back with another Wayfinder dev blog for fans, and while it’s still basking in the warm glow of its “biggest update yet” – The Reaver King – it’s also moving on to address issues with the early access title. And that pretty much means fixing experience progression, starting with this week’s patch.

“We’ve heard you loud and clear. XP progression needs a few tweaks,” the team writes. “While we had plans to wait until a future season to introduce a few changes at once, we’re going to fast-track some of those changes today to get you leveling your Wayfinders and weapons faster!”

Those tweaks include increased experience in hunts, for creature kills, and for enemies who erroneously gave no XP at all. The team is also adding imbuement-scaled modifiers and aims to release the Job Board and XP scrolls sooner than planned, specifically to help with this issue.

“We’re looking at new and exciting ways for players to get XP. One of the things we’ll be doing is rethinking the expedition bar. While this was always meant to fill up as you explored expeditions, we think we can do more to reward the level of activities you’re doing. If you come across 2-3 puzzles in a side room, you should get some good loot and XP for completing those. We’ll have more on how we’ll address these at a later date. We’re also finalizing plans for double XP weekends and hope to have those implemented soon.”

In the meantime, there’s already multiple experience buffs in this week’s launched update – including a 386% buff to experience from enemies. That’s not a typo!

Source: Official site . We updated this article after publication to make it clearer which parts are already live vs. what’s still coming!