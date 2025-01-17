Lord of the Rings Online posts its full 2025 event schedule

Are you the type of person who likes to plan ahead, even when it comes to in-game activities? Then you’re going to love drinking from the firehose of Lord of the Rings Online’s full 2025 event schedule.

Most of the year’s major festivals and minor recurrent events and bonus periods are listed here, including the Spring Festival (March 3rd through April 2nd), the 18th Anniversary (April 24th through May 12th), the Midsummer Festival (June 19th through July 8th), the Farmers Faire (August 14th through September 2nd), Harvestmath (October 9th through November 3rd), and the Yule Festival (December 11th through January 5th).

There are also some dates posted for level cap increases for the legendary servers. Angmar and Mordor are going into Mirkwood around April 30th. Meanwhile, Treebeard increases its cap to 115 on May 7th, and level 120 around November 5th. That ought to lead us straight to the annual expansion season in Q4.

And while it’s not actually on the event schedule, the new server launches and surrounding hoopla are expected in the next couple of months; last week, SSG said it would be “early in the first quarter,” so February or March at the latest thanks to the “pretty accelerated timeline” the devs are apparently on.