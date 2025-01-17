Diablo IV gets super witchy with next week’s Season of Witchcraft

The next big era for Diablo IV is right around the corner, as the Season of Witchcraft kicks off on January 21st with a new questline, disgusting Headrotten enemies, multiple builds in the armory, and a hybrid battlepass.

The centerpiece for content here is the addition of 25 occult powers to give players more tools with which to smite their hellish foes: “Witchcraft Powers will be your gateway to wonderful new abilities, augmenting and empowering your existing skills. You’ll earn them as you uncover the mystery of the Coven, a group of heady Witches deep from within the bogs of Hawezar who are eager to serve the Tree of Whispers.”

The patch has already been in testing since last year, so it’s not exactly a surprise, but Blizzard did spend last night’s stream deep-diving the new season content.

There are bunch of other smaller changes and class tweaks for Patch 2.1.0, which can be seen thanks to the PTR notes.