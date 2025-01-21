Tower of Fantasy adds more story, a new character, and another round of events in latest patch

It’s time for a fresh content drop this week for multiplayer RPG Tower of Fantasy, which means there’s a set of patch notes that outline new goodies like more story content, a new simulacrum, and a bunch of events. Like, so many events, you guys. They’re just tossing materials at your face.

The story content that was teased earlier brings with it a new network world zone known as Gesthsos Smart City with a new main story quest, new mecha-based overworld gameplay features, and a new boss fight against the All-Seeing Eye. The update also readies the new character Voidpiercer and her Star of Oblivion weapon.

Other content opening this patch includes new seasons for Frontier Clash, Sequential Phantasm, and Void Abyss; a new level 100 boss at Evolution Vanguard; and optimizations for altered weapons. As for those events, those involve multiple login rewards and several different limited-time activities including an off-road rally among others. A full calendar has been shared on Twitter.

