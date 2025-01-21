Lost Ark’s new raid, raid accessibility system, and third anniversary events launch tomorrowday

Lost Ark’s Frosty Fate is not, in fact, a story about how the soft-serve chocolate malt you got from Wendy’s is now in your stomach, but now I kinda wish it were. No, Frosty Fate is the MMOARPG’s January update, destined for launch tomorrow.

The headline feature of the release is Kazeros Raid Act 2: Requiem of the Floating Nightmare, which is one hell of a name for an eight-person raid meant for players at 1670 or 1690 IL for normal and hard difficulty, respectively. The raid will reportedly include the recent changes made in the Korean version, so you’re getting the newest take.

Players can also look forward to the new karma progression system, the new T4 bracelets, and the new Frontier system, which is meant to decrease raid difficulty over time (as measured by mob damage and hitpoints) specifically to allow more casual a crack at raids.

And of course, the third anniversary celebration gets underway too – yes, it’s actually been three years since Lost Ark rolled out here in the west.

Downtime is expected to begin at 4 a.m. EST on January 22nd, with the servers returning at 9 a.m. EST, though if today’s New World update was any guide, maybe give Amazon some extra time. Patch notes are up for those who want to poke through ’em!