Kakao Games bids a fond farewell to fans as Black Desert publishing officially changes hands to Pearl Abyss

Today is the official end of the Kakao Games era of Black Desert. We all knew this was coming, of course: The move was first announced at the digital Calpheon Ball this past December, with service account transfers opened in January (that subsequently ran into some problems) and one last Kakao-run GM event. Even so, that isn’t stopping Kakao Games from bidding NA and EU players goodbye.

The sendoff was shared in a video on Twitter, cutting together a variety of vignettes from streamers, conventions, and esports tourneys, all tied up with the message of, “Cheers to the memories. Cheers to the fun we had.” Meanwhile, the game’s old website for PC players has links for account transfers, which are still open until May 31st, while the game’s new Pearl Abyss-operated website is currently down for maintenance at the time of this writing. The game is also currently not available to purchase on Steam during the transition.

According to the game’s timeline, Black Desert under the stewardship of Pearl Abyss should be back this Thursday, February 25th, at 5:00 p.m. EST; cutoff is 4:00 p.m. EST.

Dear Adventurers, Cheers to the memories. Cheers to the fun we had. With Love,

Kakao Games pic.twitter.com/6glHymKCAO — Black Desert Online PC (@BDO_News) February 23, 2021