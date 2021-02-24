Player-run Neocron just released a truly massive graphics and combat update

Who needs Cyberpunk 2022’s increasingly distant multiplayer when the first cyberpunk MMO is still alive and kickin’ out updates? We’re talking about Neocron, of course, the Reakktor Media-made 2002 MMO that actually could’ve gone belly-up but for the developer graciously handing the reins of the game over to the players, who’ve now kept it going almost a decade on top of the original.

The current team pushed out its massive 2.5 update this past week, and that’s no exaggeration: The patch notes are a 21-page PDF, with new shops, new loot, new and buffed missions, updated zones, improved HD textures and other graphics tweaks, a combat and damage and class balancing pass, buffed quests, new NPCs, leveling revamps, tweaks for implants… it’s a lot. “The intention has been to move away from the reliance on AoE grinding and improve other levelling methods to be just as viable,” the devs say.

MOP’s own Game Archaeologist recapped the history of the game a few years back, so give that a peek before you dip into the patch’s official video below.