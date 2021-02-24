Gamigo is sunsetting Twin Saga in April, saying it could ‘no longer sustain itself’

Twin Saga wasn’t the biggest MMO in town, but it’s probably one of the cutest, so we’re sad to report today that Gamigo has decided to close it down.

“After 5 years in Twin Saga full of peaks and valleys together, the story of the twin goddesses, Marisa and Amaris, has come to an end,” Gamigo writes. “Today, with a heavy heart, we are sad to announce that Twin Saga will officially cease all operations on April 29, 2021. This decision was not an easy one to make. We concluded that the game could no longer sustain itself.”

As of today, new-account creation and cash-shop purchases have been disabled; existing players will be granted a slew of perks, including the removal of dungeon limits and the addition of a massive discount on in-game items sold for AP. The studio is encouraging players to migrate to other games with welcome codes, including AKUSWELCOMESTWS for Aura Kingdom and WELCOMETWS for Grand Fantasia. Cash-shop currencies can apparently be transferred over to those games and Gamigo’s Trion games as well.

Twin Saga was originally launched under the Aeria Games banner back in 2016; Aeria merged into Gamigo that same year. It’s hard to tell how well the game’s performed since the majority of players didn’t play through Steam, but Steam Charts’ consistently low player count since 2017 certainly tells one page of the story, and Gamigo has been quick to shutter other titles it’s acquired, including the original Atlas Reactor.

Our sympathies go out to the players and rank-and-file devs affected by the decision.

Today is a sad day. Twin Saga will shutdown on April 29, 2021. Until then, we have various events and giveaways lined up for you to enjoy. For further details, visit https://t.co/8JFiLEXLY6 pic.twitter.com/ovy3zldbCY — Twin Saga (@TwinSagaGame) February 24, 2021