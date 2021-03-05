MMO company Perfect World Entertainment is working on a new game according to hiring post

So what does Perfect World Entertainment have in the works right now? We don’t know, but it appears to be something new happening. A new posting on Twitter has announced that the company is recruiting a Live Producer for a project, with the specific call-out of shepherding a game through pre-alpha and into live service. The mention of an alpha implies rather strongly that it’s a totally new game we haven’t heard of previously.

So what could it be? A new MMO? An imported project? A shooter or some other project? There’s nothing to suggest any possibilities within the job posting itself, so all that can be done at the moment is guess. Still, it does indicate forward motion within the company, which certainly means there’s space to speculate about what happens next.

We're looking for a Live Producer to manage a game from pre-alpha all the way to launch and beyond. You up for a challenge? 👀#gamejobshttps://t.co/MYNObyxas8 pic.twitter.com/syxxJelT0r — Perfect World (@PerfectWorld) March 4, 2021

Source: Twitter ; thanks to BeatyEye for the tip!