Sea of Thieves celebrates third birthday with 20M total players

Sea of Thieves is celebrating a birthday this week as the multiplayer title hits three years old – and 20 million players. Total, not at the same time, but that’s not shabby at all, given that this is a buy-to-play title and those sales all add up. There isn’t much by way of actual content coming as part of the birthday party, but there sure is a huge checklist of things for you to do.

Log in by March 25th for a special sail gift.

Log in on Xbox only for a special emote and ship bundle, depending on your game pass level.

Go watch a stream for some Twitch drops.

Play during the Gold and Glory and Vault Raiders weekend for double gold and questing for a weapon set.

Take advantage of the weekend sales and new cosmetics added at the tail end of season one. (There’s physical swag too.)

Read a comic book.

And of course, you can buy the game half off right now. The team’s got a new celebratory video up with some other fun stats too: