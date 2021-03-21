PvP sandbox MMO Profane details about its new combat skills

Being a PvP sandbox about territorial domination, it would stand to reason that Profane would be creating plenty of combat skills. Information about those skills was outlined in a Twitter thread, offering curious fans a glimpse into the way developer Insane does things as well as illustration of why Twitter is bad for making blog posts.

Skills will be in active and passive flavors, while earning these skills is planned to be done by a variety of different methods, whether that’s through finding a secret, through exploration, or via lots of practice. A limited number of active and passive skills can be equipped, with plans to have somewhere between four and six total slots for players to craft their chosen build of actives and passives. There are even plans to have an Ultimate skill that can be used sparingly. Sounds kind of familiar, doesn’t it?

More details are planned to be shared soon, including ideas related to mounted combat and plans to have skills interact with the weather and environment. In the meantime, you can get a peek at the Twitter thread for this bit of initial combat skill concepting.