Aion EU’s next update brings back Pangaea, reworks Legion contribution system, and adds a Labyrinth

As fans of Aion often know, what arrives to the EU version of the game usually is a precursor for the NA version. With that in mind, players will want to note that update 7.9 is soon to arrive to Aion EU, bringing with it a few marquee features.

First on the list is the promise of some new ways for players to contribute to their chosen Legion and rankings no longer tied to simply earning Abyss points. On the subject of PvP, the battle for Pangaea is returning to the game for the season, offering players a chance to use those fancy wings they have. Lastly, the new update will add a Labyrinth, a level 80 instance for two to six players that promises “old acquaintances who won’t be too pleased to see [players].”

A release date for update 7.9 is not available yet, but it likely won’t be too long for EU players to dive into what’s new. And, of course, for NA players to dive in shortly afterward.

