Sea of Thieves introduces trade routes, Forts of Fortune, and new cosmetic rewards in season two

The second season of Sea of Thieves officially launched yesterday, bringing with it a variety of new cosmetics to chase after, new events, and some new gameplay elements for pirates looking to do a little more honest work in the form of Merchant Alliance Trade Routes, which sees players purchasing Commodity Crates, finding out where their crate can fetch the best sale price, and sailing over to turn in a tidy profit.

The new season kicks off a new world event known as Forts of Fortune, which promise a sterner challenge than usual Skeleton Forts as well as a high-level haul that features some guaranteed Athena’s Treasures. Additionally, should players take out skeleton captains while out on other adventures, they’ll drop some extra bags of gold. There will also be the usual run of new events, which will be outlined at the Events Hub.



Naturally, it’s not a new season without new rewards to work towards (or purchase), with 100 new levels’ worth of Renown for all players to unlock, some new rewards for Emissaries to earn, a new buyable Plunder Pass with more unlockable items, and a variety of new Pirate Emporium items — there’s even a free emote waiting for players to snap up.

More information on season two of Sea of Thieves can be read at either the landing page or in the patch notes, or you can watch the goodies in the video below.