Siege Survival: Gloria Victis gets a new trailer and developer-narrated gameplay footage

Remember Siege Survival: Gloria Victis? Well, you should; it’s the spinoff to the eponymous Gloria Victis that focuses on managing your way out of a siege scenario (by surviving it) that’s en route to early access. And there’s some tasty new tidbits for the game in the form of two new trailers, with the first one introducing the premise of the game and laying out the scenario as players will encounter it. Succinctly, can you manage the resources and defenders of your castle to outlast the siege?

Of course, if you want more details about how all of this is actually going to play out, you can go ahead and watch the developer-narrated gameplay of the much longer trailer, which walks viewers through how sessions of the game’s play will actually go. You can check out both just below if you’re curious about the game’s ongoing development or just like the idea of managing resources through a siege.

Source: Press release