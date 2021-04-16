Betawatch: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis plans a global beta for May

For ages, Phantasy Star Online 2 was in the province of games that simply didn’t exist on these shores, but now last year those fortunes were reversed, and now the New Genesis update/sequel/reboot is getting a global beta test on May 14th. Around the world, indeed.
Other beta news:
- Last week, we first heard about Swords of Legend Online. This week you can’t get away from its class reveals, with Berserker, Reaper, Spellsword, Bard, and Summoner all getting a turn in the sun.
- Elyon is also planning a closed beta in the west starting on May 6th, and you can rest assured that the beta will not have its cash shop in place.
- Bless Unleashed also has a final beta coming up for the PC starting on May 12th, with that one actually meant to test the cash shop.
- And in sad news, Population Zero has apparently lived up to its name and quietly gone into a sunset without having left early access.
Darn it, me! What did I say about ending this stuff with sad stories? I’m my own worst enemy sometimes. At least there’s a whole lot of games still in our list just below, and as always, you can let us know about your beta experiences or games that snuck in a cash shop down in the comments.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Open beta
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Korean beta (fka Ascent Infinite Realm)
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Alpha, weekly test cycle
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
