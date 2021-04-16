Betawatch: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis plans a global beta for May

For ages, Phantasy Star Online 2 was in the province of games that simply didn’t exist on these shores, but now last year those fortunes were reversed, and now the New Genesis update/sequel/reboot is getting a global beta test on May 14th. Around the world, indeed.

Other beta news:

Darn it, me! What did I say about ending this stuff with sad stories? I’m my own worst enemy sometimes. At least there’s a whole lot of games still in our list just below, and as always, you can let us know about your beta experiences or games that snuck in a cash shop down in the comments.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Blankos Block Party: Open beta

Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta

Book of Travels: Closed beta

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

City of Titans: Alpha

Craftopia: Early access

Crowfall: Closed beta

Dauntless: Open beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Dual Universe: Paid beta

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Elyon: Korean beta (fka Ascent Infinite Realm)

Fractured: Alpha

Frozen Flame: Closed beta

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam

Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha

New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021

Occupy White Walls: Early access

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Ship of Heroes: Alpha

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Temtem: Early access

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Alpha, weekly test cycle

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

Valiance Online: Alpha

Wild Terra 2: Early access

Zenith: Pre-alpha

Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Betawatch every week for a run-down of MMOs that are still on the road to launch, even if they appear to have set up a permanent residence in a shed called early access.