Sony changes course and announces the PlayStation 3 and PSP Vita stores will remain operational

Remember at the end of March when Sony announced that the PlayStation 3, PSP, and PSP Vita stores would shut down this year? Fans were pretty unhappy, especially as it meant that buying things like DLC and otherwise rare games would suddenly get a lot harder. And in the wake of the response, Sony has apparently listened and relented on two of the three stores in question. Both the PlayStation 3 and PSP Vita have received a stay of execution, although the original PSP store will still shut down as previously announced.
The post announcing this explains that while Sony had previously made this decision based on a variety of factors, it became clear that it was a bad decision and would have a detrimental effect on game preservation. The upshot, ultimately, is that players will still be able to purchase and play games through these platforms for the forseeable future, although there’s no assurance that something similar will never happen again… but it isn’t happening now.
I want to believe it was Sony listening to the consumers. But that we all screeched and hollered at 17 years of digital games vanishing for weeks did nothing but they announce this not 24 hours after mainstream journalists started posting “maybe its time to jump from playstation to xbox” articles en masse, comparing the lead dude to Don Mattrick and using the name “Lyin’ Jim Ryan” is probably not a coincidence but still kind of sucks.
At least the games stick around and more people seem to be using multiplayer games on ps3 and vita than they have in years.
But still, i cannot believe Sony right when they are in the launch period of their first digital only home console decided this was when the consumer wanted to be reminded all their digital shit can go away in a hot minute. Sony just seems absolutely clueless and out of touch nowadays. If its not a third person moviegame they don’t care and will burn every bridge possible.
At least this one was saved i guess.