Black Desert PC changes underwear names, talks up a class tournament, and adds a horrible tech worm

That headline sure reads like a mishmash of things for Black Desert, doesn’t it? Well, that’s kind of because it is, so really there’s nothing for it but to dive in to this weird stew of new stuff for the PC version of the MMORPG.

Starting with the most substantial news, the game’s latest update has added Thundercloud Kutum, a horrible giant worm made out of gears that unleashes electrical attacks on players. This new world boss is described as one of the game’s most challenging yet, since it requires a great deal of group coordination as player teams have to go to certain rooms to either clear clouds the creature unleashes or weaken it. The update has also added a couple of events and some login rewards, as well as another round of class adjustments.



For those who like their BDO esports, there’s the ongoing Arsha Arena Best-in-Class Championship, which has seen its semi-finals set to determine which class in the game is top of the PvP crop. Competition will begin starting on May 8th for two days, leading in to finals on May 15th and 16th.

Finally, a bit of housekeeping. First, the game has put out the usual Conquest War report for May 1st, and the devs have written a separate alert post regarding name changes for underwear items in the Pearl Shop. Just in case you’re keeping tabs on where to find Sorceress or Lahn undergarments. This is important, probably.