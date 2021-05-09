Dark Age of Camelot preps another rapid leveling catch-up event

It can be disheartening to face the prospect of going back to an MMO and being so far behind the bulk of the playerbase. This is why Dark Age of Camelot introduced a leveling event a little while ago — an event, we should note, that proved to be so popular that Broadsword is bringing it back this month.

Starting on May 17th, DAoC will run its second “Catch Up in Caledonia” event to entice players, new and old, into its fold. Participants will spend their first four days in a special battleground zone designed for quick leveling. To keep from players outpacing each other, the studio is putting daily level caps that it’ll increase as the week goes along.

“The seven-day long event that will take place entirely in the Realm vs Realm-enabled Caledonia battleground zone,” Broadsword explained. “Players will start at level 1 and rapidly progress to level 50 all while earning gear, master levels, champion levels, and realm ranks along the way!”