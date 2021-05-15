Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has kicked off its closed beta test on PC

As promised when the global closed beta was first announced back in April, testing of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has begun in earnest, kicking off on PC yesterday at 9:00 p.m. EDT via everyone’s favorite games distribution platform, the Windows Store.

Of course, this being a beta, there are a number of known issues with the build to bear in mind, but if you’re among those able to get in to the test, there’s a variety of in-game rewards awaiting for those that achieve certain goals like reaching level 10 or defeating the Nogleth boss enemy. Rewards include a set of Rappy earrings, SG Tickets, and a stamp.

Bear in mind that testing is extremely limited, running between now and Sunday, May 16th, until 10:00 p.m. EDT. The number of people admitted into the test is reportedly in the “tens of thousands” so there is still a very real opportunity to kick the tires and offer up feedback.