Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis opens up client downloads for its beta test via the Windows Store

Eager for the Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis closed beta? The good news is that it’s just around the corner, with invites already going out to people and the client available for download. The bad news? Well, remember that store front that everyone disliked because it made installing the basic game a nightmarish exercise in agony that barely worked and often involved futzing about with deep file permissions? You got it. Yes, you’re going to need to install via the Microsoft store.

Once you’re done flipping tables and cursing the heavens at this particular news, if you’re still going to take part in the test, players will need to launch the Xbox Insider App and then download the beta client. If you haven’t already downloaded and registered for the closed beta, you will (obviously) need to do that via the app first. It’s probably not welcome news for those hoping for an easier install process, but those looking forward to playing the game will need to jump through the hoops all the same.