Preloading for Swords of Legends Online’s first western beta has begun

If for some reason you’re not all tuckered out from the absolute deluge of beta tests and launches we’re having this May, then Swords of Legends Online would like to pencil you in for its beta too. Pre-downloading for this weekend’s test event began last night, regardless of whether you’re using Gameforge’s client or the Steam codebase.

“We are happy to inform you that the pre-download for Swords of Legends Online Beta is now available both on Steam and the Gameforge Client! Please note that as a Steam owner you will see a separate ‘Beta’ application in your library. […] Beware we will release an additional game patch before the Beta starts later this week so please make sure to update your client.”

As we’ve previously noted, this leg of the western beta begins Friday, May 21st, and runs through the 25th. But there’s a second event queued up for after Memorial Day; that one runs June 1st to June 8th. Nope, we still don’t know when it’s launching, apart from this summer.