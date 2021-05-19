Overwatch celebrates five years as Heroes of the Storm finally releases a hero-rework update

Blizzard’s had its hands full with WoW Classic this week, but not so full that it hasn’t been able to crank out content for some of its other games – including Overwatch and even Heroes of the Storm. Really.

Overwatch is celebrating its fifth birthday (can you believe it’s been five years because I cannot); players will be able to take advantage of all the holiday game modes through June 8th and pick up eight new skins. My husband’s already got his eye on the 8 Ball skin for Hammond.

Meanwhile, Heroes of the Storm players who’ve been grumpy as fudge over the last of updates are finally getting what they wanted with last night’s patch. Blizzard rolled in reworks for Anduin, Johanna, Raynor, Stitches, and Valla, plus tweaks to experience globes and several heroes. It’s a lot, and even Reddit doesn’t know how to react just yet.