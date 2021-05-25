Kakao’s Moonlight Sculptor has officially launched on mobile devices

As promised, Kakao’s mobile MMO Moonlight Sculptor has officially launched on Google Play and the Apple Appstore as of last night, billed as an “immersive light novel.”

The game promises an immersive story, life skilling, dungeons, PvP tourneys, pets, mercenaries, a sleep mode so you rack up expies while you zzz, and of course, a system in which you collect shards to craft sculptures. Look, it’s right there in the game name. “Will you become a sculptor of moonlight?” Kakao asks. See?

Kakao is promising multiple events for early adopters, plus the new combat trailer is also down below.

