Kakao’s Moonlight Sculptor has officially launched on mobile devices

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

As promised, Kakao’s mobile MMO Moonlight Sculptor has officially launched on Google Play and the Apple Appstore as of last night, billed as an “immersive light novel.”

The game promises an immersive story, life skilling, dungeons, PvP tourneys, pets, mercenaries, a sleep mode so you rack up expies while you zzz, and of course, a system in which you collect shards to craft sculptures. Look, it’s right there in the game name. “Will you become a sculptor of moonlight?” Kakao asks. See?

Kakao is promising multiple events for early adopters, plus the new combat trailer is also down below.

Source: Android, Apple
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: