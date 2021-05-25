The Daily Grind: Should MMO companies host influencer programs?

Today’s Daily Grind topic comes to us by way of commenter Rndomuser, who thought it would be fun to riff on Ashes of Creation’s new “content creator program” and others like them.
“This program is not really something new and plenty of other game developers have similar programs,” he wrote. “On one side, the content creators will get extra benefits simply by covering the game in their videos even if no one will use their referral links, and this may attract more people in game which is beneficial both for developer and other players who like seeing more players in game. On the other hand, this will definitely influence the content creators to cover the game in more positive way because they will always fear that they will be removed from program if they will criticize the game too much so this program will decrease the amount of criticism towards the game and developers.”
I’ve never been a big fan of these programs, honestly; they solicit free or low-paid marketing work from gamers, and they flood social media with content biased in favor of the company, thereby compromising the creator. I don’t love that they train the companies to treat journalists as influencers either, something that always results in a rude awakening (for them) when we won’t toe their line like an influencer under their thumb might. But as Rndomuser notes, more than one great streamer and artist has managed to pivot an influencer position into something much bigger in the industry, and that’s definitely a good thing.
Should MMO companies host influencer programs? Are they a net positive for the genre?
I think Influencers are great for a healthy MMO, I also think a good Influencer can keep studios honest (and if they don’t change due to the backlash then the studios bleed out from self inflicted wounds like Blizzard, ANet, and Trion).
I think suggesting that all partnered influencers kiss the studio’s ass is not a safe assumption.
Here’s a few examples of Influencers shredding GW2’s recent IBS content, as well as a video where ANet is raked over the coals for not doing anything about duping exploits despite many tickets being filed which of course led to some one creating 2 millions dollars out of thin air at the company’s expense.
Regarding the Duping, as well as the legitimate way Trade Barons make their gold.
Here’s the darling of GW2 Wooden Potatoes raking ANet across the coals.
(Shrug)
Not materially different in principle than favored beta or alpha access, media events, favored anything really, nor even really free review copies/accounts of games.
Some tiny margin of companies (I theorize, because I doubt I’ve ever met one) believe that reviewers and journalists (and I lump ‘influencers’ in there, sorry) can’t/shouldn’t be manipulated. The vast majority – I daresay the standard – directly consider their engagement effort under their marketing budget. That tells the tale: there is a direct calculation of cost v benefit.
(And yeah, PT Barnum had bon mots explaining at a first-order level why a company would “give” access to someone who they even expect might be negative. At a second order analysis, reviewers/journalist/influencers have to occasionally stray negative for credibility. If they don’t, they become the ridiculed blurbsplatter commenters that every movie or game hits for gushing box quotes. Companies understand that too.)
Then again what do I know? I’m pretty sure I don’t even understand why “influencers” are a thing, and how they can make $ millions.