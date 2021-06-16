Albion Online’s Call to Arms 7 patch touches on everything from resource rates to zerg debuffs

Albion Online’s big news just keeps on coming this week as today is patch day. No, it’s not the promised massive open-world update; that’s coming later this year. Today’s patch, Call to Arms 7, is actually focused on prepping the game for competitive play in Guild Season 13. Notably, Sandbox Interactive has tweaked castle layouts and loot, the 20v20 league schedule, the zerg debuff, corpse looting, combat balance, and new bosses.

“The spawn rate of enchanted resources has increased, with rare resources doubled and exceptional resources quadrupled. Resource transmutation prices have overall been increased, as has the respawn rate of all T5+ resources in the open world. At the same time, transmutation prices for Runes, Souls, and Relics have been significantly reduced to make high-level Artifacts cheaper to craft and more accessible,” the studio says. “Other mob changes include world boss spawn times being doubled to two hours, as well as double Season Points for killing world bosses and double Fame for all open-world faction mobs and Siphoning Mages.”

Season 13 gets underway this weekend.