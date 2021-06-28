EU players are getting an updated version of Ragnarok Online thanks to via the 4Game platform

The 4Game platform — aka the games launcher that EG7 bought up as part of its giant spending spree — is offering EU users of the platform a new version of studio Gravity’s MMORPG Ragnarok Online known as Ragnarok Online Prime.

This new version of RO promises content that EU players have never seen before as well as large updates releasing every month. Content updates include things like new-to-EU locations and dungeons, the Third classes and beyond, and the addition of the Doram race among other things. RO Prime went into an open beta state as of this past Thursday after what is being called a successful closed beta, and ultimately hopes to offer EU fans “the best the game can offer.”

source: press release