Surprise: WoW Classic is testing same-faction battlegrounds

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
3
Fine, whatever.

Hearing the frustration of World of Warcraft Classic players unable to find timely battleground matches, Blizzard is doing the previously unthinkable: It’s allowing the game to make same-faction PvP matches.

Starting today, WoW’s matchmaker system will initially try to pit an Alliance team against a Horde one in battlegrounds. However, if such a match can’t be made — perhaps due to a factional imbalance on a given server — then the system will switch over to throwing together a same-faction battle. This will work in every battleground except for Alterac Valley.

This change will be tested for a week with a period of evaluation to follow. And if you’re wondering how this might further dilute an already flimsy factional system, well, here’s the justification: “We’ve been thinking of these like military training exercises, and to help get that feeling across in-game, we’re testing putting masks and tabards on the team playing out of the enemy faction’s base.”

It’s all good! You’re wearing a pretend mask!

Source: World of Warcraft
3
Schlag Sweetleaf

9 minutes ago
Bereman99

A diegetic reason that actually makes sense?

Is this really from Blizzard?

Actually, scratch that – it probably won’t be explained anywhere in game but instead require looking up something outside of the game to know why it’s happening.

That’s totally Blizzard.

20 minutes ago
sirradoria

well

29 minutes ago