Fall Guys season 5 welcomes you to the jungle on July 20

Starting tomorrow, July 20th, the multiplayer obstacle course royale of Fall Guys is trading in its ’80s neon for sweltering jungles with the game’s fifth season, which is introducing new rounds, new obstacles, and new costumes all set to a tropical jungle theme.

A recent trailer offers up a sneak peek at the features for season 5, touting five new obstacles including charging rhinos, big ballooning frogs, and bouncy lily pads among other things; six new rounds for players to navigate; 20 different costumes to build your best tropical bean; and limited-time duos and trios mode. Interested players can get a look at the bouncy and brutal new jungle below.

