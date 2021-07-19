Guild Wars 2 reveals third End of Dragons voice actor as cheeky Inventory Manager gets an update

My favorite April Fools’ Day trick this year wasn’t a trick at all: It was a game published by Guild Wars 2 superfan @that_shaman called Inventory Manager. And it wasn’t just a joke; it was a real Bejeweled-style game that actually worked and poked cheeky fun at Guild Wars 2’s legendary inventory mess.

And now he’s done it again. This morning, that_shaman announced an expansion for Inventory Manager called End of Disarray – a play on upcoming GW2 expansion End of Dragons. According to the patch notes for the expansion to the parody title, it adds “10 new inspiring lootbox rewards,” 15 new tile sets, new music, more bugs, sound sliders, and what he’s calling the Time Attack mode.

“This brand new game mode exclusive to EoD puts your skills to the test! Keep cleaning your inventory at record pace to keep the timer from depleting. This mode uses the same rule set as before but the undo button has been disabled to keep you focused on your task.”

Can't wait for #GuildWars2 's next expansion? You can play Inventory Manager's first expansion #EoD right now! For free! https://t.co/h5Ml5yoRKt — that_shaman (@that_shaman) July 19, 2021

In other Guild Wars 2 news, ArenaNet has unveiled a third voice actor for End of Dragons, Ry Chase, who’s probably best known to gamers for her voicework in Fallout 76. Chase joins previously revealed Sarah Sokolovic and Noshir Dalal in the cast for the expansion.

The #GuildWars2: End of Dragons livestream is only nine days away! In the meantime meet @VoiceOfRYeason, another new addition to our End of Dragons voice acting cast! You'll learn more about Ry's character on the July 27 livestream! pic.twitter.com/5A4cc49zZo — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) July 18, 2021