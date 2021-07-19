Destiny 2 outlines changes coming to ritual activity ranks and reputations in Season 15

Season 15 of Destiny 2 is going to be doing something a little different for its variety of regular activity reputation grinds. According to the game’s regular newsletter, the reputation and rank systems for these ritual activities are getting some unification, while PvE rituals from Commander Zavala will get a reputation system of their very own.

Each regular activity system from Zavala, Shaxx, and the Drifter will now be renamed to Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit Ranks, along with Trials Ranks being added for Trials of Osiris. All of these rituals will have their ranking progression retooled, with the removal of ritual-specific rules that impede progress and win streak bonsues being replaced with activity streak bonuses that grow the longer players are in a specific activity type. The goal, according to the newsletter, is to let players reset Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit Ranks slightly faster than Valor currently allows.

On the subject of Vanguard Ranks, this is a new reputation system being added for PvE activities handed out by Zavala like strikes, nightfalls, and battlegrounds, adding a full reputation reward line like current PvP rituals have and bringing some extra bonuses for those who get bronze, silver, gold, and platinum Nightfall completion medals.

Finally, Season 15 will make changes to when and how the Grandmaster catch-up node becomes available, with the intention of letting players get their gilded title earlier in the season while eliminating a single strike being the only way to get high-tier rewards as a season ends.