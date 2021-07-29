Cyberpunk multiplayer shooter RPG The Ascent has officially released on Xbox and PC

Publisher Curve Digital and Swedish indie studio Neon Giant are offering up some twin-stick shooting ARPG goodness for yourself or a few of your friends with the launch of The Ascent, a game we first caught notice of back in January of this year.
For those who don’t remember, The Ascent drops players into the role of an indentured worker living in a cyberpunk dystopia of the Ascent Group arcology, a self-contained corporate-run metropolis skyscraper filled with creatures from all over the galaxy. The world starts to go haywire when The Ascent Group shuts down for unknown reasons, opening the door for rival corporations and crime syndicates looking to fill the empty space, leaving players to take up arms to hold them off.
The Ascent can be played solo or with three others in multiplayer co-op and is promising features like classic RPG mechanics for customization via cyberware, augmentation, and loot; a free-roaming playstyle; and an “unprecedented” sense of verticality, along with a narrative-led adventure. The game is available for Xbox One and Series X/S as well as on Steam for a bit of a discount until August 5th.
Scooped this up via game pass gonna give it a try later.
I was a bit worried about the lack of pre-release coverage but the team is only 11 people and their publisher, while having a pretty good track record, isn’t big either.
It’s also out on gamepass right now.
update: turns out you can weaponize the color red: The main menu of The Ascent is *very* red and it was actually painful to my eyes to look at.