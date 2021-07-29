Cyberpunk multiplayer shooter RPG The Ascent has officially released on Xbox and PC

Publisher Curve Digital and Swedish indie studio Neon Giant are offering up some twin-stick shooting ARPG goodness for yourself or a few of your friends with the launch of The Ascent, a game we first caught notice of back in January of this year.

For those who don’t remember, The Ascent drops players into the role of an indentured worker living in a cyberpunk dystopia of the Ascent Group arcology, a self-contained corporate-run metropolis skyscraper filled with creatures from all over the galaxy. The world starts to go haywire when The Ascent Group shuts down for unknown reasons, opening the door for rival corporations and crime syndicates looking to fill the empty space, leaving players to take up arms to hold them off.



The Ascent can be played solo or with three others in multiplayer co-op and is promising features like classic RPG mechanics for customization via cyberware, augmentation, and loot; a free-roaming playstyle; and an “unprecedented” sense of verticality, along with a narrative-led adventure. The game is available for Xbox One and Series X/S as well as on Steam for a bit of a discount until August 5th.

source: press release