Post-apoc Dreadlands joins the latest $10 Humble Bundle

Dreadlands is a game we haven’t touched on for a while, but if your amazing memory serves, you might recall that it’s this odd turned-based online co-op strategy game set in a post-apocalyptic world. It launched back in November 2020 with a $25 price tag, but if you’ve been patient waiting for a sale, you can grab it and five other titles for $10 right now.

This is thanks to the Humble RPG Heroes Bundle, which is running for the next two weeks. Dreadlands joins Slasher’s Keep, Quest Hunter, Swords and Souls: Neverseen, Tower of Time, and Deliver to give you a shot of RPG fun.

As for the game itself, Dreadlands has come a long way since its March 2020 debut. The title’s revamped its Scavengers mission, added a challenge system, introduced several new classes such as the Skarback and Mushroomancer, activated multi-faction co-op, and thrown in an endless dungeon, world map events, heavy weapons, dozens of new skills, and an offline mode.