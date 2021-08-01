MMO Week in Review: End of Dragons and the Blizzard walkout

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Activision-Blizzard’s sexism scandal continued ramping up this week, as Bobby Kotick issued a letter reassuring stockholders while staffers condemned the corporate response, staging a walkout on Wednesday.

Fortunately, there are plenty of MMORPGs for frustrated WoW players to turn to, including New World, which has been tearing up the concurrency charts; Guild Wars 2, which took the wraps off of next year’s End of Dragons expansion; and Neverwinter, which launched Jewel of the North this past week.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: