An Activision-Blizzard worker was arrested for bathroom peeping in 2018

We’re on day 10 of the Activision-Blizzard scandal – 10 days since we first learned California had filed a massive sexual discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard following a two-year investigation. The last week and a half has been a non-stop parade of leaked memos, press statements, apologies, and nonpologies from Activision-Blizzard leaders old and new, countered by a rightly furious assemblage of workers and victims who brought receipts, fresh accusations, an open letter of condemnation for the studio, and an actual organized walkout yesterday that prompted renewed calls for unionization across the industry.
And the accusations keep coming as victims come forward and journalists keep digging. One such journalist over at Vice’s Waypoint blog has uncovered a criminal case from 2018 that makes clear the disgusting “frat house” behavior wasn’t limited to Blizzard’s headquarters in California. According to the court documents, Tony Ray Nixon, an IT staffer at the Acti-Blizz QA studio in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was arrested and pleaded guilty to charges that he rigged up cameras in the unisex bathroom at the building in order to spy on fellow workers as they used said bathroom.
The chronology is a bit of a clusterfudge. Waypoint says the court documents indicate that it was a worker from Blizzard who alerted police to the crime after Acti-Blizz sent employees an email about its internal investigation into the matter. However, Acti-Blizz claimed to Waypoint in a statement that it had notified the authorities, seemingly contradicting the police’s account in the original court documents. The day after the worker (whistleblower?) reported the incident to the police, the police sent detectives to the offices, whereupon management told police it had already removed the cameras and sent them to California “for analysis.”
(Just for the record, when you discover a gross misdemeanor has been committed in your building, you call the police and report a crime. You don’t dismantle the evidence and send it to your corporate office in another state. We digress.)
Anyhow, apparently this Blizzard staffer admitted he’d captured footage for three weeks and was given only a suspended sentence and required sex offender treatment, though apparently he later violated his parole. Blizzard says it fired him and upped security at the studio, but, uh… the calls are coming from inside the house.
Readers will recall that Activision’s original internal memo insisted that the lawsuit “presented a distorted and untrue picture of [the] company, including factually incorrect, old, and out of context stories – some from more than a decade ago.” But as we’ve been seeing, many of the allegations are quite recent and very much in context – and here’s one backed up by an actual prosecution.
In other Blizzard news, it looks like the promised tweaks to “inappropriate” content in World of Warcraft have begun: According to players on the US forums, Blizzard has removed players’ ability to use the /spit emote on each other.
Hmm…obstruction or accessory after the fact? Which sounds better?
Was hoping the story was that this peeper saw Bobby the Hutt doing its business and went spontaneously blind.
They needed to view the evidence in the R. Kelly Conference Room.
Waaaaaay back when battlegrounds were a fairly new thing we horde players on Shadowsong would joke that a particular gnome rogue was at risk for severe dehydration due to excessive spitting.
It seems the general consensus that the /spit emote is being removed because it’s being used extensively in TBC on people who bought the store mount.
If that’s the reason it’s a bit of a crappy reason (seems more about protecting store sales), but as expected people are losing their minds over the removal.
Not gonna lie – Hearthstone was never the same after they removed the “sorry” emote. :(
Why did they remove it?
Because using it let you have fun in the way Blizzard did not intend.
I’m still enjoying Classic and don’t feel guilty for it.
Hope they weed out all the bad apples, tho!
I don’t think anyone believes the company line here, ESPECIALLY given that they removed evidence before police could investigate. That’s like…holy fuck, are we even in real life here? Were they that terrified of a police investigation on the premise that they decided to get rid of it themselves just to get rid of the cops?
Like, this is beyond shady as fuck. Not just the gross behavior from the employee, but the response from the company and the apparent fact that they’re still lying about who alerted the police.
Like, what the fucking fuckity fuck of fucks.
Wait – what does the “spit” emote have to do with anything?
I usually only see it used in TBC classic to troll people who bought the ridiculous store mount. I would never do that myself – I always used /point followed by /laugh for such people.