Blizzard workers plan walkout to demand overhaul of corporate culture and structure

Axios is reporting that Blizzard workers have organized a walkout tomorrow to protest the company’s handling of the sexual harassment and sexual discrimination lawsuit that broke last week. According to the report, employees will walk out in-person at 1 p.m. EDT, while virtual workers appear to be invited to join all day. This particular leg of the protest is being led by “roughly 300 employees” who are demanding a corporate overhaul of recruiting, hiring, promotion, compensation, and arbitration clauses, as well an external audit of HR and executive reporting. One employee did clarify that the walk-out is focused on this specific issue, not on unionization.

As readers will surely already know, last week California filed a brutal discrimination and harassment lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard following a two-year investigation. In the days that followed, we’ve seen a deluge of leaked memos, press statements, and apologies from both current former Activision-Blizzard leaders, as well as an outraged chorus of workers raising their voices to call out abuses and lies.

Yesterday, following what appears to have been a botched company meeting, employees began signing on to an open letter condemning the corporate response; as of this morning, it had more than 2500 signatures. We still have no formal public statement from J. Allen Brack or Bobby Kotick.

Staff and former staff have also continued speaking out on the situation; Connie Griffith argued that Mike Morhaime’s Dreamhaven is filled with the “old guard” from Blizzard; Éireann Tilley discussed sexism ans transphobia on the customer support side of the studio in Europe and specifically a sexual assault that was ignored by HR; and Tami Sigmund has echoed what several female employees how now said about how boycotting Blizzard products directly affects her pay.

“[N]ot telling anyone how to spend your money,” Sigmund says. “Just hoping that maybe folks should change their phrasing from “out of support for the women at Blizzard” to something else because as a pregnant woman at Blizz it would not feel supportive to lose my income. It feels a bit different than say, avoiding shopping at Hobby Lobby or eating at Chick-Fil-A, because most of us who signed up to join Blizzard had no idea it would be like this since it’s so misaligned w/ the company values we project. I know I personally thought we’d be a lot more removed from Activision, and I also didn’t know that our parent company would be hiring so many right wing senior executives. But here we are.”

Over 2,500 now. If any ex-employees or current employees folks need a link, let me know via DM. https://t.co/6z2z9APg7c — Alex Talbott (@AlexanderTalb) July 27, 2021

Further reading:

