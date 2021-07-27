Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem releases its Arise update after a brief delay

Multiplayer ARPG Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem has gotten some new content after a short launch delay. Yesterday saw the developers release the Arise update, which brings a variety of features including a rework of summons that features improved visuals, auto-respawning, and summon power levels scaling with player characters, along with new areas, new endgame armor, new damage type variations for certain skills, and a host of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes.

This update comes after the team at Wolcen Studio announced this past Friday that the update would be delayed. “Delaying is never an easy thing to do, but we strongly believe it is the best decision to make,” reads the announcement. “This extra time will allow us to go deeper in the final playtesting phase and provide you all with a better game experience overall.” It appears now, though, that that final playtesting is complete and fans of the ARPG can now get in on the new goodies. For more on Wolcen, be sure to check out our recent Not So Massively column, which talks about the future of the game and questions the team’s plan for the remainder of 2021.

